Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors in KP, Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized the vast potential for investment in the mining sector of KP and Balochistan, saying that Pakistan’s rich reserves of natural resources including oil and gas can play a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation at the Governor House Peshawar. The delegation included Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission, Zohaib Ahmad Khan, US based Pakistani engineer, Zeeshan Shahid, and renowned religious and social figure, Ehtesham.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities in various energy sectors, particularly green energy, mining, and oil.

The Governor highlighted the abundance of untapped natural resources in the country that, if harnessed effectively, could help overcome the ongoing energy crisis.

He said that the mountainous and mineral-rich regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contain valuable deposits of metals and minerals, the exploration and development of which could generate significant employment opportunities for the local population.

Governor Kundi also stressed the urgent need for investment in green energy, saying that environment-friendly energy sources could not only meet the country’s growing energy demands but also help reduce environmental pollution.

The meeting also included discussions on expanding scholarship opportunities abroad for students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and providing continued support to flood-affected communities across the province.

Meanwhile, the delegation from Lahore Grammar school (LGS) Peshawar Campus, led by Hadia Afzal, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to discuss key issues related to education, women’s empowerment, and youth engagement in the province.

The delegation included senior faculty members Asim Shafiq, Muhammad Shakeel, and Zarak Khan.

During the meeting, various proposals were discussed to promote education, encourage youth participation in constructive activities, and empower women through academic initiatives.

The delegation also shared suggestions for providing scholarships to talented students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and explored ways to further support educational development in the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to providing educational, training, and mentorship opportunities to the younger generation, emphasizing that this remains one of his top priorities.

He welcomed the contribution of private educational institutions in enhancing the educational landscape and stressed the importance of keeping youth engaged in positive and productive pursuits.

Highlighting the crucial role of education in women's empowerment, the Governor said that an educated and empowered female population is a hallmark of a progressive society. He added that educational institutions have a vital role to play in achieving this goal.

The delegation assured the Governor of LGS's continued commitment to promoting education, supporting social development, and engaging youth through meaningful initiatives.