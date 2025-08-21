Governor Kundi highlights KP’s challenges, national unity in Belgium

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has urged the international community to recognize that developing countries like Pakistan are paying the highest price for terrorism and climate change, despite the crisis being caused largely by developed nations.

He said this while addressing a luncheon hosted in his honor by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Belgium President Malik Ajmal, attended by a large number of Pakistani community members residing in Belgium on Thursday.

In his speech, Governor Kundi said that after decades of terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now facing the devastating impacts of climate change and floods.

“The world must realize that developing countries like Pakistan are suffering the most because of the actions of developed nations,” he stressed.

He lauded the Sindh government for always standing by KP in difficult times, adding that it was once again extending support to flood-affected families.

He said that as head of the Red Crescent Society, he was personally monitoring relief activities across the province.

Criticizing deforestation, Governor Kundi said natural disasters had worsened due to unchecked cutting of forests. “I could not find the so-called Billion Tree Tsunami anywhere today,” he remarked.

Turning to security, he said peace could not be restored without intelligence-based operations as terrorists do not recognize dialogue.

“Terrorists are equipped with modern weapons; the police alone cannot fight them,” he said, recalling that peace in Swat was achieved during the PPP government through a military operation.

He accused the previous government of bringing back militants, who are now again taking up arms.

Highlighting financial issues, he said that although KP received Rs. 700 billion under the NFC Award, the provincial government had failed to answer where the funds were spent.

He reminded that at the time of FATA’s merger, it was promised that Rs. 100 billion would be spent annually, but the commitment was never fulfilled, leaving the former tribal districts deprived of basic facilities.

Governor Kundi reiterated that peace was the province’s foremost challenge, accusing militants of receiving support from India and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was trying to resolve issues with Afghanistan at all levels through dialogue, while urging anti-state elements to lay down their arms.

On social welfare, he said that more than 10 million people were benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which, he said, embodied the slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan.”

Discussing politics, Governor Kundi said that Parliament was being weakened by politicians themselves.

He said that the Chief Election Commissioner had been appointed by the previous government, adding that political differences should be settled through politics, not by targeting state institutions.

Speaking on foreign relations, he said India was humbled by Pakistan’s armed forces and praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively presenting Pakistan’s case on the international stage. “PPP can never forget the Kashmir cause,” he emphasized.

He also recalled that despite not having a majority, PPP succeeded in passing the NFC Award and the 18th Amendment through consensus.

“In the new NFC, we will fight for a greater share for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he vowed, expressing optimism that Pakistan was moving in the right direction.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the valuable role of overseas Pakistanis, saying they had always stood with the country in testing times.

APP/ash/