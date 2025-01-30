Governor Kundi highlights positive role of social media in community engagement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday emphasized the positive impact of social media on fostering community engagement and empowering citizens.

Speaking at an event on 'use of social media' with renowned religious scholar Maulana Noman Bashir, along with other religious figures, including Osama Ajmal Qasmi and other here at Governor House.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Maulana Noman Bashir regarding social media platforms, their ability to connect people, raise awareness among people especially students.

Governor Kundi pointed to several initiatives where social media played a key role in creating transparent dialogues between government and people.

"Social media has proven to be a powerful tool in promoting civic participation, awareness campaigns to encouraging youth involvement in community development," the Governor said.

The Governor also acknowledged the challenges that come with the rapid spread of misinformation on these platforms, but stressed that with proper regulation and media literacy efforts, social media can be used to promote positive change.

"While there is a need for responsible use and vigilance, the benefits of these platforms in uniting our communities and amplifying voices cannot be underestimated," the Governor said.

"By embracing social media in a mindful and proactive way, we can enhance transparency, accountability, and collaboration across all levels of government."

The Governor's comments come as part of a larger initiative to explore innovative ways of engaging citizens through digital channels and further developing the role of social media in government outreach.

Maulana Noman Bashir emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of positive role of social media, brotherhood and tolerance among different sects and religions for peace and stability, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised the Governor’s efforts in this regard.

He said that the improper use of social media can negatively impact university students by distracting them from their studies, reducing focus, and contributing to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

It can also lead to a decline in academic performance and hinder personal development.

Governor Kundi further highlighted the crucial role of religious leaders in enhancing societal harmony and emphasized the need for their continued collaboration to establish lasting peace.

He reaffirmed his commitment to creating an environment of mutual respect, peace, and tolerance through dialogue with leaders from all faiths and sects.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has stressed the importance of restoring the province’s culture, traditions, values and the lost grandeur.

Speaking at a meeting with the heads and administrative officials of the Arts and Design departments from Peshawar University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Sarhad University and Iqra University, he highlighted the need for a concerted effort to play an active role in the revival of these elements.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the significance of fine arts in empowering women, engaging the youth, and showcasing the province’s vibrant image to the world is undeniable.

He said that the young talent in the province, particularly those involved in the arts, is highly capable and requires proper guidance and support.

He also mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Information has pledged full cooperation to activate the Peshawar office of the academy of Literature under its supervision.

He expressed a desire for the heads of the Arts and Design departments of local universities to take the lead in this initiative. He assured them that the Governor House would provide full support.

The participants of the meeting praised the Governor’s vision and sentiments, particularly in fostering the new generation’s enthusiasm and promoting the soft image of the province.

It was decided that all universities would submit their recommendations to the Governor House, which would be implemented with the cooperation of the federal government.

Additionally, it was decided that a special exhibition would be organized at the Governor House in February, where students from the relevant universities would showcase their artworks.