Governor Kundi Highlights Religious, Social, Economic Rights Of Minorities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized that National Minorities Day highlights the religious, social, and economic rights of minorities in the country.
He affirmed that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete personal and religious freedom.
The governor said this at a special event organized at Governor House Peshawar to mark National Minorities Day. The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the event as the chief guest.
The ceremony was attended by members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities residing in the province, as well as minority religious and political leaders. The minority leadership expressed their gratitude to the Governor for hosting the event and inviting the minority communities for the first time at the Governor House on National Minorities Day.
During the event, the minority community presented the Governor of KP with a traditional turban as a token of appreciation.
Speeches were delivered by notable figures including Bishop Humphrey Sufrers Peter, Nasib Chand, Pandit Darshan Lal, and Guru Pal. They highlighted the rights and welfare of the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered suggestions for their betterment. They also reflected on the contributions of minorities from the inception of Pakistan to the present day.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi recognized that minorities are an integral part of Pakistani nationality and praised their significant contributions to the country’s development since the struggle for independence.
Governor Kundi acknowledged the commendable services of non-Muslim citizens towards the nation and assured the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding minority rights. He urged all citizens to contribute to the country's progress and prosperity with unity as Pakistanis.
