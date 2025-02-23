Governor Kundi Highlights Role Of Educated Youth In Advancing KP’s Global Image
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday stressed that peace and development in the province are achievable only through education.
He highlighted that educated youth serve as ambassadors of the country and the province around the world. He encouraged graduates to leverage modern technology to establish themselves through online businesses and jobs, making their mark globally.
Governor Kundi shared these views while addressing the 6th Convocation of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) Hayatabad, where he was invited as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Director of IM Sciences, Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, Joint Directors, faculty members, as well as students and their parents.
During the event, the Governor awarded degrees to 407 students who completed their BS, MS, and Ph.D. programs in various disciplines. Additionally, 20 outstanding students were awarded Gold Medals, while 10 students received Silver Medals for their exceptional academic achievements.
Director Dr. Usman Ghani welcomed the Governor and other distinguished guests, presenting a report on the overall performance of the university.
Governor Kundi congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty for their academic achievements and expressed his delight at the significant number of female graduates.
He further urged the provincial government to expedite the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the province's universities to promote higher education.
The Governor also praised IM Sciences for its significant contribution to providing modern and quality education, calling it a premier institution for shaping the bright future of the province's youth.
On this occasion, the Governor also presented shields to the current and former faculty members in recognition of their dedicated services to the institution.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of educated youth in advancing KP’s global image6 minutes ago
-
First Locally transmitted case of Monkeypox reported in KP, confirms Health Advisor6 minutes ago
-
SEWA, CTD organize 4th festival at Children Park Sakrand16 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all resources for quality education: Federal Minister36 minutes ago
-
SWCCI exhibition ends46 minutes ago
-
'Steps being taken for better facilities to prisoners'56 minutes ago
-
CM extends best wishes to cricket team56 minutes ago
-
Pak-India match live screening arranged in 44 prisons56 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds launching of modern agricultural projects1 hour ago
-
Tarar highlights need to check disinformation1 hour ago
-
SSP Sukkur chairs meeting, directs SHOs to improve law and order1 hour ago
-
Sports Minister attends Ghotki sports festival1 hour ago