Governor Kundi highlights role of educated youth in advancing KP’s global image

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday stressed that peace and development in the province are achievable only through education.

He highlighted that educated youth serve as ambassadors of the country and the province around the world. He encouraged graduates to leverage modern technology to establish themselves through online businesses and jobs, making their mark globally.

Governor Kundi shared these views while addressing the 6th Convocation of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) Hayatabad, where he was invited as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Director of IM Sciences, Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, Joint Directors, faculty members, as well as students and their parents.

During the event, the Governor awarded degrees to 407 students who completed their BS, MS, and Ph.D. programs in various disciplines. Additionally, 20 outstanding students were awarded Gold Medals, while 10 students received Silver Medals for their exceptional academic achievements.

Director Dr. Usman Ghani welcomed the Governor and other distinguished guests, presenting a report on the overall performance of the university.

Governor Kundi congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty for their academic achievements and expressed his delight at the significant number of female graduates.

He further urged the provincial government to expedite the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the province's universities to promote higher education.

The Governor also praised IM Sciences for its significant contribution to providing modern and quality education, calling it a premier institution for shaping the bright future of the province's youth.

On this occasion, the Governor also presented shields to the current and former faculty members in recognition of their dedicated services to the institution.

