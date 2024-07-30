Governor Kundi highlights role of minorities in Pakistan’s independence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Note: Corrected with Divisional Suprentendent instead of Deputy

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized the significant role of minority communities in Pakistan’s independence and pledged to work diligently for their rights.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the minority community, led by Kishwar Kumar, a former MPA, and General Secretary of the Minority Wing KP.

During the meeting, discussions also focused on August 11, Minority Day.

The governor said that the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Pakistan to convey the message to the world that minorities face no issues and are living happily in the country.

Governor Faisal Kundi assured that no effort would be spared in addressing the issues faced by minority women also.

He reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party's long-standing stance of providing services to people at their doorsteps.

Governor Faisal Kundi mentioned that he is visiting churches and other places of worship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to understand and address the issues faced by minority communities.

Meanwhile, Maqsood Ahmed Jan, Divisional Superintendent of Railways for the Peshawar Division also met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House. The discussion centered on improving the railway system and the overall state of the departments.

Divisional Superintendent Jan said that the railway affairs are progressing towards betterment and that positive changes are expected in the near future.

Governor Kundi highlighted that Pakistan Railways is a crucial transportation institution that facilitates people and goods across the country. He stressed the need for modernization and upgrading of Pakistan Railways to meet contemporary demands.

The governor also emphasized the necessity of improving the railway travel system in Peshawar and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to better serve the provincial population. He praised the efforts of railway workers and officials for their contributions to the development of the railway sector.