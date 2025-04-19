Open Menu

Governor Kundi Highlights Role Of Private Education In Easing Public Sector Burden

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Governor Kundi highlights role of private education in easing public sector burden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasized that private educational institutions are not merely centers of learning but are strong partners in national development. He added that they also help in reducing the burden on public educational institutions.

The Governor said this while inaugurating the Zamarud Campus of Roots International Education in Hayatabad Peshawar. He attended the event as the chief guest.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Roots International Education's CEO Waleed Mushtaq, Head of Corporate Communication Sadia Batool, and other distinguished guests. In his welcome address, CEO Waleed Mushtaq warmly greeted the Governor and other attendees, highlighting the institution’s educational mission and objectives.

Speaking at the event, Governor Kundi praised Roots International Education for its contributions to the country's education sector over the past 37 years.

He acknowledged the organization's role in promoting high-quality and modern education across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the newly inaugurated Zamarud Campus is a testament to modern educational facilities, international curricula, and a holistic approach to student development.

He expressed confidence that the campus would be a significant addition to Peshawar's educational landscape.

Addressing the students, Governor Kundi urged them to aim high, dream big, and work hard.

He stressed that the future of the nation depends on educated and talented youth, calling them the "bright future of Pakistan."

He encouraged students to pursue education with passion and commitment, making their parents and country proud.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 hour ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 hour ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

2 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

2 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

2 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan