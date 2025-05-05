Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the vital role of skilled women in the progress of society and the development of the nation, as he led a certificate and aid distribution ceremony here at Governor House on Monday.

The event, organized by Islamic Relief Pakistan in collaboration with SSTD, honored rural women from Peshawar who completed training in tailoring and handicrafts.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “Empowered and skilled women are the foundation of a strong family, a peaceful society, and a prosperous nation.”

He distributed business support cheques and training certificates to the women who successfully completed the training, praising the initiative for giving women the tools to achieve financial independence and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The event was attended by notable guests including Asif Ali Shirazi, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan; Hasib Khan, Senior Director of SSTD; Zainab Khan, Head of the UN Sub-Office; other UN representatives; members of the U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar; civil society leaders; and officials from the Women Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing the audience, Governor Kundi congratulated the women on completing their training and praised Islamic Relief Pakistan and SSTD for their efforts in empowering women.

He emphasized that women's empowerment and youth engagement are his top priorities.

“I’ve had multiple meetings with women’s chambers on these issues,” he said. “Educated women often face challenges in finding employment, so I want to introduce a platform or software that connects them with job opportunities suited to their skills.”

The Governor urged all institutions to invest in the educated and skilled women and youth of the province.

“An empowered woman is the foundation of a strong family, a peaceful society, and a developed nation,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of tailoring as a skill, he added, “Modern and professional tailoring is not just a craft; it’s a path to employment, confidence, and a dignified life.”

Governor Kundi expressed hope that the trained women would utilize their skills to support themselves and their families, rather than letting their talent go to waste.

Meanwhile, a delegation from “Karwan-e-Hawa,” a representative organization of women writers, held meeting with the Governor Kundi, led by Chairperson Bushra Farukh, the delegation included prominent urdu, Pashto, and Hindko writers.

The writers briefed the Governor on the organization’s mission to promote women's literary contributions and requested support for an award ceremony planned on May 11.

Governor Kundi appreciated their efforts and assured full cooperation, emphasizing the importance of women’s creative roles in social development.