Governor Kundi Highlights Role Of Sports In Journalism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of sports and healthy activities for the journalistic community while addressing the final of the Inter-Media Cricket Tournament organized by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of sports and healthy activities for the journalistic community while addressing the final of the Inter-Media Cricket Tournament organized by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).
The final match, played at a local cricket ground, saw RISJA’s team outplay Dawn news to claim the championship title. A large number of journalists, media professionals, and individuals from different walks of life enjoyed the match.
Governor Kundi distributed prizes among the winning team and outstanding performers.
He praised RISJA’s efforts, saying that such events not only provide journalists with opportunities to engage in healthy activities but also contribute positively to the promotion of sports culture.
He further said that sports and journalism share a common spirit of teamwork, discipline, and integrity. Just as athletes inspire society through their performance on the field, journalists serve the nation by presenting facts and raising awareness with responsibility and dedication.
The Governor added that holding tournaments among media professionals strengthens bonds within the journalistic community and encourages a culture of unity, fitness, and positive competition.
He urged other organizations to follow RISJA’s example and promote such initiatives to ensure a healthier and more dynamic society.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey
FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma programme for officers
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement26 seconds ago
-
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal28 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA officer29 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism30 seconds ago
-
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims32 seconds ago
-
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy5 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd5 minutes ago
-
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders5 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission5 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey5 minutes ago
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices30 minutes ago