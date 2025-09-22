Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of sports and healthy activities for the journalistic community while addressing the final of the Inter-Media Cricket Tournament organized by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

The final match, played at a local cricket ground, saw RISJA’s team outplay Dawn news to claim the championship title. A large number of journalists, media professionals, and individuals from different walks of life enjoyed the match.

Governor Kundi distributed prizes among the winning team and outstanding performers.

He praised RISJA’s efforts, saying that such events not only provide journalists with opportunities to engage in healthy activities but also contribute positively to the promotion of sports culture.

He further said that sports and journalism share a common spirit of teamwork, discipline, and integrity. Just as athletes inspire society through their performance on the field, journalists serve the nation by presenting facts and raising awareness with responsibility and dedication.

The Governor added that holding tournaments among media professionals strengthens bonds within the journalistic community and encourages a culture of unity, fitness, and positive competition.

He urged other organizations to follow RISJA’s example and promote such initiatives to ensure a healthier and more dynamic society.

