Governor Kundi highlights urgency of restoring peace in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that at present, the law and order situation in our province is concerning, restoring peace is our top priority, and to achieve this, we all must work together.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Religious Harmony at the Governor House.

The delegation was led by Provincial Chairman Saleem Gul Dolatzai, with Vice Chairman Malik Noshad Khan, Zahir Khan Tanoli, Malik Muhammad Javed, and other district and tehsil officers from across the province attended the meeting.

The delegation briefed the Governor about the objectives and goals of the Pakistan Peace Council, emphasizing the organization's commitment to promoting peace, eradicating hatred, and working towards the social and economic development of communities, irrespective of race and ethnicity.

The delegation also highlighted the Council’s efforts to address public issues and offered full support for resolving the ongoing issue in Kurram.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the Governor House remains open to all citizens of the province and praised the efforts of the Pakistan Peace Council in fostering peace and public welfare.

The Governor also expressed his appreciation for the Council’s work in promoting peace and public well-being across the province.

Meanwhile, a delegation of political representatives from Khyber District, including local and district officials and activists from various political parties, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation raised several issues faced by the people of Khyber District, including the security situation, the persistent electricity shortages, the need for development projects, the abolition of taxes, and compensation for victims of military operations. The delegation also highlighted other key public concerns affecting the district.

The delegation, led by Hazrat Wali, included local tribal leaders and party members from Khyber District. In a traditional gesture of respect, the tribal leaders presented the Governor with a ceremonial turban.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of the merged tribal districts and emphasized his commitment to addressing their concerns.

He said, “We fully recognize the sacrifices of the people in the merged districts. For sustainable peace in these areas, it is essential to promote educational and health-focused activities."

Kundi further emphasized that it is crucial to bring the merged districts on par with other districts of the province in terms of development.

He assured the delegation that efforts would be made to accelerate the completion of development projects in Khyber District and all merged areas.

"The youth of the tribal areas should take the lead in showcasing the positive image of their regions to the world," Governor Kundi added.