Governor Kundi Honors Bhutto's Role In Strengthening Pakistan's Independence, Democracy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader in Pakistan's history who fought relentlessly for the protection of the people's rights, the promotion of democracy, and the establishment of Pakistan as an independent nation.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi shared a special message, praising the legacy of the great leader.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Shaheed Bhutto gave a voice to the oppressed and marginalized segments of society and united the nation by providing Pakistan with a strong constitution.

He said that under his leadership, the country not only pursued economic and social progress but also earned a respected position on the global stage.

He further acknowledged the contributions of Bhutto's family as Benazir Bhutto while striving for democratic stability and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, sacrificed her life.

President Asif Ali Zardari endured oppression and violence for the cause, and today, Bhutto's grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to confront the enemies of democracy and Pakistan with unwavering determination.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi concluded his message by sayng that it is essential to uphold the democratic principles and vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to build a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed Pakistan.

He said that Bhutto's mission remains a beacon for the people of Pakistan, and by following his path, the dream of a flourishing, independent, and strong Pakistan can be realized.

