Governor Kundi hosts colorful art exhibition at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday organized a one-day vibrant art exhibition at the Governor House to highlight the province's rich culture through various art pieces and products.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest, renowned artist Yusuf Bashir Qureshi, and Vice Chairperson of Punjab Social Protection Authority Jahan Ara and senior politician Manzoor Watoo.

Governor Kundi toured various stalls showcasing products created by female students from different universities.

The products, which reflected the rich culture and traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were highly appreciated, and the students were encouraged to continue their creative pursuits.

Speaking at the event, Governor Kundi expressed his pride in hosting the art exhibition at the Governor House.

He emphasized that the exhibition highlighted the province's rich culture through various art pieces and products.

"Art is not just a combination of colors and images; it is a language that speaks to the soul. Such exhibitions are the perfect platform to bring out the talents of our youth," he said.

He further stressed the importance of promoting the soft image of the province to counter the challenges of terrorism and extremism, emphasizing that highlighting the cultural heritage and traditions of the province is essential.

"Our history, culture, and traditions define us, and promoting these values is crucial in shaping a peaceful and developed society," said the Governor.

Governor Kundi also underscored the significance of empowering women for the development of society.

"No society can progress without the empowerment of women. We must provide our youth, especially female students, with opportunities in education, art, and business," he added.

He expressed his commitment to further promoting sports, education, and cultural activities in the province, ensuring the provision of support for art galleries, cultural centers, and educational institutions.

The Governor also thanked Yusuf Bashir Qureshi and other distinguished guests for their special participation in the event.

The event featured speeches by the guest of honor, Yusuf Bashir Qureshi, and Dr. Gulzar Jalal, who praised the Governor for organizing the exhibition, saying that such programs not only encourage students but also help in promoting the province’s soft image both within the country and internationally.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Member of Provincial Assembly Arbab Zarak Khan, former Provincial Ministers Malik Mehr Elahi and Adnan Jaleel, PPP leader Razaullah Khan Chugharmati, and faculty members and students from the University of Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Sarhad University of Science and Technology, Iqra National University, College of Home Economics, and Roots Millennium Universal College’s Art and Design Department.

At the conclusion of the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi presented commemorative shields to Yusuf Bashir Qureshi, the event organizers, and participating students and faculty members.

