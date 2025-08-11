Governor Kundi Inaugurates Azadi Pakistan Solar Expo In Mardan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited Mardan district and inaugurated the Azadi Pakistan Solar Expo as the chief guest.
Upon arrival, he was received by Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar, former Mardan Chamber President Zahir Shah, and Acting President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce Nauman Saraf.
The Governor inspected stalls set up by solar panel manufacturers and other solar product companies, with over 50 national and international firms participating in the exhibition.
The event was attended by chamber officials, business representatives, and traders from the solar energy sector.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Kundi highlighted the growing importance of solar energy in the wake of the current electricity crisis, saying that both residential buildings and industrial units in the province are increasingly shifting to renewable energy sources.
He said that 70 percent of marble factories in Mardan have already switched to solar power, calling the promotion of alternative energy sources a commendable effort.
He praised the Mardan Chamber of Commerce for organizing the exhibition and acknowledged its services for the business community.
Criticizing electricity load-shedding and high tariffs, the Governor pointed out that despite being a major producer of electricity, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people remain deprived of this facility.
He lauded engineers and entrepreneurs for their role in promoting affordable energy solutions and assured that he remains in contact with various Federal ministries and institutions to improve the province’s situation.
On the security front, Governor Kundi warned that elements trying to destabilize peace are engaged in false propaganda against security institutions.
He reiterated that the people of the province stand firmly with their institutions to bring peace spoilers to justice and will continue to do so.
