Governor Kundi Inaugurates NADRA Office In Kirri Khisor, DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Governor Kundi inaugurates NADRA office in Kirri Khisor, DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday formally inaugurated a new National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Kirri Khisor, Tehsil Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, NADRA officials from Peshawar, PPP office-bearers and a large number of local residents attended the inauguration ceremony.

While addressing a public gathering, Governor Kundi stated that the newly established office would benefit thousands of local residents and spare both men and women from the need to frequently travel to Dera Ismail Khan and Paharpur for registration services.

He said that providing facilities to citizens was the basic objective of Pakistan Peoples Party’s politics. “We will soon inaugurate Band Korai Grid Station, Paharpur Passport Office and NADRA office in Panyala so that people’s problems could be resolved at their doorstep,” he announced.

The Governor added that the Chashma Lift Canal project was a long-standing demand of the people of DIKhan, which once completed, would benefit not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country. He said work on the proposed International Airport in DIKhan was also progressing at a fast pace and would be made available to the public soon.

“We do not believe in misleading people with false promises. Practical service is our family tradition and the legacy of our leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said, assuring the people that their trust would not be disappointed.

Governor Kundi also expressed special gratitude to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and NADRA Director General for their cooperation in setting up the new offices and other public welfare projects.

