Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday visited Kalsoom International Hospital in Blue Area, to inquire about the health of former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir.

During the visit, the Governor offered prayers for Arbab Alamgir’s speedy recovery and extended his best wishes to him and his family.

Member of the Provincial Assembly and Arbab Alamgir's son, Arbab Zarak, MPA Ahmad Kundi, and GS Shazi Khan were also present on the occasion.

