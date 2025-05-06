Open Menu

Governor Kundi Inquires About Health Of Arbab Alamgir

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday visited Kalsoom International Hospital in Blue Area, to inquire about the health of former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir

During the visit, the Governor offered prayers for Arbab Alamgir’s speedy recovery and extended his best wishes to him and his family.

Member of the Provincial Assembly and Arbab Alamgir's son, Arbab Zarak, MPA Ahmad Kundi, and GS Shazi Khan were also present on the occasion.

