Governor Kundi Invites Investors To Explore Business Opportunities In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday extended a warm invitation to investors and businessmen, urging them to explore and establish ventures in the province.
Governor Kundi highlighted the untapped potential of KP’s diverse sectors, emphasizing commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth and economic development.
He said that the call aims to boost investment, generate employment and enhance the province’s overall economic standing.
In his address at the annual event of a private medical IT company, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the significant role of youth in the future of Pakistan.
He said, "Our youth are the future of our country. Pakistani youth, through their hard work and abilities, are second to none in the world. We have great expectations from them."
Governor Kundi also extended an invitation to BellMedEx, a private medical IT company, to open its offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He stressed, "We wish to provide employment opportunities for the youth of our province. I encourage you to establish your offices in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We will fully support your efforts."
Highlighting the province’s welcoming environment for investors, Kundi assured, "The doors of the Governor’s House are always open to investors, and we are committed to promoting investment in the province."
He further added, "The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are known for their hospitality and open hearts. The Governor’s office will warmly welcome all investors looking to contribute to the development of the province."
Governor Kundi also praised BellMedEx for offering excellent employment opportunities to young Pakistanis.
He emphasized that, in order to transform Pakistan into a developed nation, it is essential to equip the youth with quality and modern education and training.
