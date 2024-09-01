Governor Kundi issues directives to ensure women representation in syndicate, senate in universities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has issued directives regarding women's empowerment to ensure representation in syndicate and senate in universities through out the province.

In line with the Governor's instructions, the Principal Secretary has sent a letter to all universities in the province on Sunday.

The letter highlights the Governor’s concern about the lack of women representation in the syndicate and senate of these universities, as mandated by the Universities Act of 2012 sections 19(7) and 22(3A) of the Act stipulate that each university must include three women in both its syndicate and senate.

However, this provision has been ignored in several universities, which a violation of the law and contrary to the efforts towards women's empowerment.

It was directed the administration universities to immediately ensure the inclusion of three women in both their syndicate and senate to guarantee equal representation and promote women's empowerment in society.

Universities have been given a deadline of 15 days to comply with these directives and issue the necessary notifications.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has paid tribute highlighting Syed Ali Geelani's significant role in the Kashmir liberation movement.

Governor Kundi highlighted Syed Ali Geelani's struggle as an indelible chapter in the history of Kashmir.

He commended Geelani’s relentless efforts and affirmed that democratic forces in the self-determination movement salute Geelani’s contributions.

The Governor said that the atrocities committed by Indian forces could not deter Syed Ali Geelani from his path of righteousness.

He emphasized that Geelani’s services towards the freedom of Kashmir are unforgettable.

Governor Kundi expressed confidence that the mission initiated by Syed Ali Geelani will continue until its completion. He concluded his message with a prayer that Allah grants Geelani's grave a place in paradise.

The Governor also visited the residence of Dawn news Bureau Chief Ali Akber and offered Fatiha over demise of his father.

The Governor also visited the residence of Utmankhel Chief Dr Fasihuddin and condoled with him over the death of his brother.

