Governor Kundi Lashes Out At PTI For Worsening Law & Order Situation In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi expressing grave concern over the deteriorating law
and order situation in his province, accused the provincial government of neglect and
incompetence.
Talking to the media at the residence of Naseem Labar, PPP city president here on Sunday,
he stated the KP government failed to establish peace in the region as unrest was on the
rise while KP Chief Minister was observed managing political rallies.
Kundi asserted, "KP is becoming increasingly unsafe, from Dera Ghazi Khan to Kohat.
Certain areas have now become no-go zones, and even judges are being abducted".
He questioned the commitment of the provincial government to peace, adding, "Has
there ever been a serious meeting to address the unrest? When meetings are held,
it is only to malign the institutions", he added.
Reflecting on the past, the governor recalled the situation in 2008 when the Pakistan
Peoples Party (PPP) inherited a country engulfed in terrorism. "The country is facing
serious issues due to militancy, but we brought peace with the sacrifices of armed forces,"
he stated.
Kundi lamented, today's unrest is plaguing a province that was once pacified by the
PPP’s efforts.
Kundi also pointed out corruption in the KP government, especially pointing to the Peshawar
BRT project and the alleged misuse of funds allocated for security. "An amount of Rs 600 billion
was given for security, yet the police lacked resources. If corruption was not committed,
where did the money go?" he questioned.
The governor accused the KP administration of focusing solely on corruption while failing
to deliver results on the ground.
Referring to PTI’s leadership, Kundi remarked that the party's members were more interested
in public spectacles than governance. "They know only how to dance in streets, while the
province suffers," he said, adding, "If they have any sense of responsibility, they should
focus on the people rather than seeking power at any cost."
Governor Kundi also highlighted the absurdity of PTI’s shifting alliances, stating: "those
who once opposed Maulana Fazlur Rehman are now contacting him repeatedly.
By reiterating the need for serious governance in KP, he stated the situation demands
immediate attention. "Peace should be the priority, and I have even offered to fight the
province’s case for them if they cannot handle it. We must focus on bringing the country
out of its economic crisis and restoring peace," he maintained.
He praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently working for the country's
betterment, both domestically and at international level, despite the challenges of coalition
governments.
Responding to a query, the Governor said that PPP had promised of making constitutional
courts, adding that PPP was making efforts to taking maximum political parties into confidence
about the constitutional amendment.
Local PPP leaders including senior vice president PPP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, and many
others were also present.
