Open Menu

Governor Kundi Lashes Out At PTI For Worsening Law & Order Situation In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Governor Kundi lashes out at PTI for worsening law & order situation in KP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi expressing grave concern over the deteriorating law

and order situation in his province, accused the provincial government of neglect and

incompetence.

Talking to the media at the residence of Naseem Labar, PPP city president here on Sunday,

he stated the KP government failed to establish peace in the region as unrest was on the

rise while KP Chief Minister was observed managing political rallies.

Kundi asserted, "KP is becoming increasingly unsafe, from Dera Ghazi Khan to Kohat.

Certain areas have now become no-go zones, and even judges are being abducted".

He questioned the commitment of the provincial government to peace, adding, "Has

there ever been a serious meeting to address the unrest? When meetings are held,

it is only to malign the institutions", he added.

Reflecting on the past, the governor recalled the situation in 2008 when the Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP) inherited a country engulfed in terrorism. "The country is facing

serious issues due to militancy, but we brought peace with the sacrifices of armed forces,"

he stated.

Kundi lamented, today's unrest is plaguing a province that was once pacified by the

PPP’s efforts.

Kundi also pointed out corruption in the KP government, especially pointing to the Peshawar

BRT project and the alleged misuse of funds allocated for security. "An amount of Rs 600 billion

was given for security, yet the police lacked resources. If corruption was not committed,

where did the money go?" he questioned.

The governor accused the KP administration of focusing solely on corruption while failing

to deliver results on the ground.

Referring to PTI’s leadership, Kundi remarked that the party's members were more interested

in public spectacles than governance. "They know only how to dance in streets, while the

province suffers," he said, adding, "If they have any sense of responsibility, they should

focus on the people rather than seeking power at any cost."

Governor Kundi also highlighted the absurdity of PTI’s shifting alliances, stating: "those

who once opposed Maulana Fazlur Rehman are now contacting him repeatedly.

By reiterating the need for serious governance in KP, he stated the situation demands

immediate attention. "Peace should be the priority, and I have even offered to fight the

province’s case for them if they cannot handle it. We must focus on bringing the country

out of its economic crisis and restoring peace," he maintained.

He praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently working for the country's

betterment, both domestically and at international level, despite the challenges of coalition

governments.

Responding to a query, the Governor said that PPP had promised of making constitutional

courts, adding that PPP was making efforts to taking maximum political parties into confidence

about the constitutional amendment.

Local PPP leaders including senior vice president PPP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, and many

others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Kohat Dera Ghazi Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Money Sunday Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

16 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

16 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

17 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

17 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

17 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

20 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan