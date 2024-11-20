Governor Kundi Lauds Bilawal To Form Committee To Tackle Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday lauded Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to form a committee to raise issues with the Federal government.
The nine-member committee includes prominent figures such as Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Safaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood,
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gillani.
The committee will maintain communication with the federal government and highlight key concerns.
A report will be presented at the upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting next month.
A notification regarding the formation of the committee was issued by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political secretary, Jameel Ahmad Soomro.
