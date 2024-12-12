Open Menu

Governor Kundi Lauds PFUJ Workers' Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Governor Kundi lauds PFUJ workers' efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ-W) Workers, led by President Dr. Sadia Kamal lauded the efforts regarding journalistic community.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the challenges faced by journalists, press freedom, and the rights of working journalists. The delegation briefed the governor on the issues confronting journalists, particularly the financial struggles of media workers, job security, and the ongoing crises in the journalism sector.

They called for government intervention to ensure the protection of workers' rights in media houses and the timely payment of salaries.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would take all possible steps to safeguard press freedom and the rights of media workers. He emphasized that journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy, and the welfare of journalists is a top priority for the government.

The governor also stressed the need to develop a comprehensive policy for journalists, addressing their social security and employment issues. He urged journalists to perform their duties impartially and provide accurate information to the public.

The PFUJ delegation praised Governor Kundi’s positive response and his commitment to addressing journalists' issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Democracy Job Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Media All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

14 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

32 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

51 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

1 hour ago
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

18 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

18 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan