Governor Kundi lauds PFUJ workers' efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ-W) Workers, led by President Dr. Sadia Kamal lauded the efforts regarding journalistic community.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the challenges faced by journalists, press freedom, and the rights of working journalists. The delegation briefed the governor on the issues confronting journalists, particularly the financial struggles of media workers, job security, and the ongoing crises in the journalism sector.

They called for government intervention to ensure the protection of workers' rights in media houses and the timely payment of salaries.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would take all possible steps to safeguard press freedom and the rights of media workers. He emphasized that journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy, and the welfare of journalists is a top priority for the government.

The governor also stressed the need to develop a comprehensive policy for journalists, addressing their social security and employment issues. He urged journalists to perform their duties impartially and provide accurate information to the public.

The PFUJ delegation praised Governor Kundi’s positive response and his commitment to addressing journalists' issues.