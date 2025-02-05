Governor Kundi leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A rally was held under the leadership of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

The rally was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hamid, and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud. A large number of people from various walks of life participated in the rally, which began from the Secretariat and ended in front of the Governor House.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the strong bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, saying that they are inseparable.

He urged the international community to take action against the fascism and oppression occurring in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for an end to criminal silence.

He also stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to unite for their rights.

The Governor reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiri people until their freedom, in line with the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He expressed confidence that the days of oppression would soon end and that, despite any political or ideological differences, all Pakistanis are united on the Kashmir issue.

He concluded by expressing hope that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Hurriyat leader Ishtiaq Wani also addressed the rally.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by India in Kashmir, highlighting the severe human rights violations in IIOJK.

During his statement to the media, he emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently raised its voice against these injustices at national and international forums.

Governor Kundi praised the PPP's role in advocating for the Kashmiris rights, stressing that the party remains committed to supporting their struggle for self-determination.

On August 5, 2019, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution, effectively stripping the region of its autonomy. This controversial move sparked widespread protests and condemnation both within India and internationally, particularly from Pakistan, which views Kashmir as a disputed territory, said Governor Kundi.

The Governor also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue and called for global attention to end the oppression faced by the Kashmiri population according to UN resolutions.

