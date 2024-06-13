Governor Kundi meets Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi along with party President Ali Shah Bacha, General Secretary Shazia Khan and others on Thursday met with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They discussed party matters and the political situation of the province, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

The newly elected member National Assembly from Multan, Ali Qasim Gilani also called on the Chairman of PPP.

Former Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan also called on the Chairman of PPP.

The members of KP Assembly Arbab Waseem and Iqbal Wazir, former member of KP Assembly Nadia Sher, former ticket holder PTI Parliamentarians Ikram Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed Bacha and Provincial office bearers of PTI Parliamentarians Malik Abid Noor and Mian Syed Naeemkhani also met Bilawal Bhutto.

Mehmood Khan appreciated the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the stability and progress of the country.

After meeting Bilawal Bhutto, the former member KP Assembly Khalid Waqar Chamkani announced joining the PPP.