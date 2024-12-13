Governor Kundi meets Turkish Red Crescent Head to strengthen humanitarian ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday met with Mr. Omar Merken, Country Head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation to Pakistan, to discuss humanitarian collaboration and ongoing relief operations in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted his directives to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, which is tirelessly working to provide critical relief and assistance to temporary displaced persons (TDPs) from District Kurram, currently taking refuge in Thall Tehsil, District Hangu.

The Governor commended the PRCS team for their unwavering dedication, which has been instrumental in alleviating the hardships of those displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the area.

Expressing concern over the prevailing insecurity in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the humanitarian challenges arising from displacement and instability.

Recognizing the importance of international cooperation, Governor Kundi extended an invitation to Mr. Omar Merken to visit Dera Ismail Khan to further explore avenues for strengthening humanitarian initiatives and enhancing collaboration between local and international relief organizations.