Open Menu

Governor Kundi Meets Turkish Red Crescent Head To Strengthen Humanitarian Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Governor Kundi meets Turkish Red Crescent Head to strengthen humanitarian ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday met with Mr. Omar Merken, Country Head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation to Pakistan, to discuss humanitarian collaboration and ongoing relief operations in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted his directives to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, which is tirelessly working to provide critical relief and assistance to temporary displaced persons (TDPs) from District Kurram, currently taking refuge in Thall Tehsil, District Hangu.

The Governor commended the PRCS team for their unwavering dedication, which has been instrumental in alleviating the hardships of those displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the area.

Expressing concern over the prevailing insecurity in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the humanitarian challenges arising from displacement and instability.

Recognizing the importance of international cooperation, Governor Kundi extended an invitation to Mr. Omar Merken to visit Dera Ismail Khan to further explore avenues for strengthening humanitarian initiatives and enhancing collaboration between local and international relief organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Hangu Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

1 hour ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

1 hour ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan