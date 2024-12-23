Open Menu

Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum Discusses Energy Projects In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the office of Petroleum Minister Musaddiq Malik here on Monday and engaged in a detailed discussion regarding energy projects in the province, gas supply, and ongoing developments in the petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the office of Petroleum Minister Musaddiq Malik here on Monday and engaged in a detailed discussion regarding energy projects in the province, gas supply, and ongoing developments in the petroleum sector.

The Governor presented the challenges faced in providing energy to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and proposed solutions for them.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the importance of accelerating work on the recently discovered natural gas resources in the village of Kot Palak in Dera Ismail Khan, so that the issues related to the supply of natural gas to the people of Dera Ismail Khan can be resolved.

Minister Musaddiq Malik assured full cooperation to enhance energy projects in the province and meet the needs of the people.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of transparency, innovation, and improved performance in the energy sector.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly completing various development projects for the betterment of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening coordination and mutual cooperation between the provincial and Federal governments.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Gas

Recent Stories

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

12 minutes ago
 Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid J ..

Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister

1 minute ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

6 minutes ago
 First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and ..

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check ..

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

6 minutes ago
 People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azm ..

People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

6 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energ ..

Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP

1 minute ago
 DPO holds open courts

DPO holds open courts

1 minute ago
 Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarmi ..

Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..

1 minute ago
 Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan