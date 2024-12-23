Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum Discusses Energy Projects In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the office of Petroleum Minister Musaddiq Malik here on Monday and engaged in a detailed discussion regarding energy projects in the province, gas supply, and ongoing developments in the petroleum sector
The Governor presented the challenges faced in providing energy to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and proposed solutions for them.
During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the importance of accelerating work on the recently discovered natural gas resources in the village of Kot Palak in Dera Ismail Khan, so that the issues related to the supply of natural gas to the people of Dera Ismail Khan can be resolved.
Minister Musaddiq Malik assured full cooperation to enhance energy projects in the province and meet the needs of the people.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of transparency, innovation, and improved performance in the energy sector.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly completing various development projects for the betterment of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening coordination and mutual cooperation between the provincial and Federal governments.
