Governor Kundi offers prayers, special Umrah for peace in KP

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has offered prayers and performed a Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, seeking Allah's blessings for the restoration and maintenance of peace and stability in the province especially in the Kurram district.

The gesture comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure law and order in the province, which has been facing challenges due to various security concerns.

Governor Kundi on Saturday emphasized the importance of spiritual well-being in times of difficulty. "In these challenging times, peace and harmony are essential for the progress of our province. Through this Umrah and my heartfelt prayers, I have prayed for Allah's mercy and guidance to help us overcome the difficulties we face," he said.

He said that peace is not only a governmental responsibility but a collective effort of every citizen. "We must unite and work together for a prosperous and peaceful future for our children and communities," he remarked.

During his Umrah, Governor Kundi prayed for the victims of violence, for the protection of innocent lives, and for lasting peace throughout the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has condemned in the strongest terms the recent attacks that led to the killing of innocent civilians and security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, the Governor called these acts of violence heinous and inhumane, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and praised the sacrifices of security personnel, promising that the government would take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace in the province.

Governor Kundi emphasized that terrorism has no place in Islam, condemning acts of violence that falsely claim to represent the religion. He reiterated that islam promotes peace, tolerance, and respect for all human beings, and any actions that harm innocent lives are completely against the teachings of the faith.

Governor Kundi called for unity among communities to confront extremism and terrorism, stressing that such acts of brutality contradict the core principles of Islam. He urged religious and political leaders to work together in fostering a society built on peace and harmony.