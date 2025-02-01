Governor Kundi Opposes Proposed Tax On Landowners
Published February 01, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday stepped forward to represent the province’s farmers in the face of a proposed tax on landowners by the provincial government.
In a meeting with Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party and other political leaders including Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Karim Kundi, the proposed tax was criticized as being unjust and anti-farmer.
During the meeting, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted that the bill passed by the provincial government clearly demonstrates an unequal tax system, which would further burden farmers already struggling with inflation.
According to the bill, landowners with an annual income of Rs150 million would be taxed Rs 66 million, while those earning more than 150 million would face only a 1% tax (around 1.5 to 2 million rupees).
This disparity, Kundi argued, would pave the way for whitewashing black money, while the common farmer would be crushed under additional financial pressure.
Kundi firmly said that the farmer community, which is the backbone of the country's agriculture, will not tolerate such exploitative measures.
He emphasized that this issue is tied to the future of thousands of farmers in the province and vowed to collaborate with the farming community to decide on further actions.
He warned that if the government did not reconsider its decision, protests would be organized across all forums, and every possible step would be taken to safeguard farmers' rights.
The meeting concluded with the decision to organize a farmer's convention at the Governor's House. This convention will invite farmers from all over the province to present their concerns and issues to the authorities.
Meanwhile, Shafiq Bettani, General Manager North of Wapda's Water Wing, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to provide an update on the Chashma Lift Canal project.
Bettani informed the Governor that the technical bids for the project had been completed and that the project is expected to be inaugurated by May 2025. He also mentioned that the project office has already been established.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on this occasion highlighted the significance of this project for the province.
He said that its completion will accelerate not only the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also contribute to the national economy.
Kundi further added that by the end of May, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chairman Wapda General Sajjad Ghani, will inaugurate this important project.
