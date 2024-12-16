Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs On 10th Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) massacre, on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to the innocent martyrs who lost their lives in the horrific attack.
In his message, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed, "I pay homage to the innocent martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar. On this day, terrorists, driven by hatred for knowledge and humanity, brutally martyred our children."
He further emphasized, "The nation is united in its fight against terrorism and will never forget the sacrifices of our martyrs. The APS tragedy was not only a heartbreaking and painful incident but also a test of the nation's courage and determination."
Reflecting on the lasting impact of the attack, Kundi added, "Even after ten years, the wounds of that tragic day still live in our hearts.
A decade ago, it was not only the parents who were wounded but the entire nation’s heart was broken."
The governor also highlighted the resilience of the mothers of the APS martyrs, saying, "The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country salute the courage and determination of the mothers of the APS martyrs."
He further said, "The Day of APS Martyrs reminds us that education, peace, and development are our ultimate goals. We will continue the mission of our martyrs and ensure a future where our children are free to learn without fear."
In closing, Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed, "We pledge to continue the fight against terrorism and make Pakistan a land of peace and progress."
It is worth mentioning here that more than 150 students, teachers, and staff were killed in the attack.
