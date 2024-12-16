Open Menu

Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs On 10th Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Governor Kundi pays tribute to APS martyrs on 10th anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) massacre, on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to the innocent martyrs who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

In his message, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed, "I pay homage to the innocent martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar. On this day, terrorists, driven by hatred for knowledge and humanity, brutally martyred our children."

He further emphasized, "The nation is united in its fight against terrorism and will never forget the sacrifices of our martyrs. The APS tragedy was not only a heartbreaking and painful incident but also a test of the nation's courage and determination."

Reflecting on the lasting impact of the attack, Kundi added, "Even after ten years, the wounds of that tragic day still live in our hearts.

A decade ago, it was not only the parents who were wounded but the entire nation’s heart was broken."

The governor also highlighted the resilience of the mothers of the APS martyrs, saying, "The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country salute the courage and determination of the mothers of the APS martyrs."

He further said, "The Day of APS Martyrs reminds us that education, peace, and development are our ultimate goals. We will continue the mission of our martyrs and ensure a future where our children are free to learn without fear."

In closing, Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed, "We pledge to continue the fight against terrorism and make Pakistan a land of peace and progress."

It is worth mentioning here that more than 150 students, teachers, and staff were killed in the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Progress Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

2 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan