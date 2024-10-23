Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Qasuria
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, known as the mother of democracy on the occasion of her death anniversary.
The Governor highlighted her sacrifices for democracy and the nation, saying that her contributions will always be remembered.
Kundi emphasized Begum Nusrat Bhutto's exemplary role in the struggle against dictatorship, saying that she remains an inspiration for women across the country.
He remarked that her political insight and principled stance continue to guide advocates of democracy.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his condolences on the death of renowned educator Professor Dr. Fazal Rahim Qasuria, calling his loss a significant blow to the academic community.
In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to Dr. Qasuria's brother, former provincial minister Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, and his family, wishing them patience during this difficult time.
Kundi praised Dr. Qasuria's invaluable contributions to journalism and research, praying for his soul to find a high place in paradise.
