Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Forces For Operation Against Militants In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Baka Khel, Bannu, targeting militants from the extremist group, leading to significant results in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

During the operation, Major Atif Khalil and two soldiers embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting the terrorists.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, paid tribute to the martyred officers and soldiers, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offering prayers for patience and strength for them.

The governor extended appreciation for the security forces' killing of eight militants, commending the bravery and resilience of the officers and troops. He acknowledged the unwavering determination and courage of Pakistan’s security forces in their fight against terrorism, saluting the sacrifice made by these officers and soldiers for the nation.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the entire nation stands united with the armed forces in their mission to eradicate terrorism and honour the sacrifices made by those who lay down their lives for the country's peace and security.

