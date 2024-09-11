Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the founder of Pakistan, on the occasion of his death anniversary.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, issued a message highlighting Jinnah's remarkable leadership and vision as a luminous chapter in Pakistan’s history. He emphasized that Jinnah's principled politics, selfless leadership, and struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims serve as a guiding light for the nation.
Kundi urged citizens to renew their commitment to strengthening and prospering Pakistan in accordance with Jinnah's teachings. He recalled Jinnah's lessons on unity, organization, and steadfast belief, underscoring the need to adhere to these principles to address the nation’s challenges and propel the country towards development.
The Governor also prayed for Jinnah’s soul, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him a high place in Jannah (Paradise).
Recent Stories
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic warden saves man from railway track52 seconds ago
-
National consultative workshop on awareness raising of HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer he ..1 minute ago
-
Home Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Police seize 16kg hashish, arrest drug smuggler1 minute ago
-
PM assures maximum facilitation of sportsmen to bring laurels to country2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug dealers11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi at IUB12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews measures for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi students showcase artistic talent12 minutes ago
-
Dean, CEO others conduct surprise inspection at hospital wards21 minutes ago
-
Dy Speaker distributes Kissan Cards to farmers in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover abducted boy22 minutes ago