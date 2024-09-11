Governor Kundi pays tribute to founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the founder of Pakistan, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, issued a message highlighting Jinnah's remarkable leadership and vision as a luminous chapter in Pakistan’s history. He emphasized that Jinnah's principled politics, selfless leadership, and struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Kundi urged citizens to renew their commitment to strengthening and prospering Pakistan in accordance with Jinnah's teachings. He recalled Jinnah's lessons on unity, organization, and steadfast belief, underscoring the need to adhere to these principles to address the nation’s challenges and propel the country towards development.

The Governor also prayed for Jinnah’s soul, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him a high place in Jannah (Paradise).