Open Menu

Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Martyred Captain Zohaib, Soldier Iftikhar In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyred Captain Zohaib, Soldier Iftikhar in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel at Baka Khel area of Bannu district.

Governor Kundi paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, Captain Zohaib and Soldier Iftikhar Hussain. He also paid tribute to security forces to kill five terrorists during exchange of fire.

He expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers, offering his sincere sympathies and prayers for their strength during this difficult time.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of their ranks and for patience and resilience for their families.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would never be in vain and that the entire nation takes immense pride in the bravery and dedication of the security forces.

He also highlighted the unwavering courage and commitment of the security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Bannu Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan