Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyred Captain Zohaib, Soldier Iftikhar in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel at Baka Khel area of Bannu district.

Governor Kundi paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, Captain Zohaib and Soldier Iftikhar Hussain. He also paid tribute to security forces to kill five terrorists during exchange of fire.

He expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers, offering his sincere sympathies and prayers for their strength during this difficult time.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of their ranks and for patience and resilience for their families.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would never be in vain and that the entire nation takes immense pride in the bravery and dedication of the security forces.

He also highlighted the unwavering courage and commitment of the security personnel in the fight against terrorism.