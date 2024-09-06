Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of homeland.
The Governor, in a message at the eve of September 6, 1965 (Defense Day) said that the day marked a significant milestone in our nation’s robust defense.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that Defense Day, is a symbol of national grandeur, integrity, and sovereignty in the history of Pakistan.
He emphasized that our brave armed forces remain vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard the country’s borders.
Governor Kundi reiterated that the services of the martyrs and veterans of September 6, 1965, can never be forgotten.
He hailed the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives on every front for national defense as a source of national pride.
The Governor highlighted that today, enemies of the country are attempting, though unsuccessfully, to undermine national peace and stability under the guise of rogue elements.
Kundi assured that the entire nation stands as a steel wall alongside the armed forces against terrorism.
He affirmed that the nation remains united with the security forces in safeguarding the country’s defense and stability.
Expressing gratitude, Governor Kundi said that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands and no one will be succeeded in their nefarious designs to weak this country.
