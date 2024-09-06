Open Menu

Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of homeland.

The Governor, in a message at the eve of September 6, 1965 (Defense Day) said that the day marked a significant milestone in our nation’s robust defense.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Defense Day, is a symbol of national grandeur, integrity, and sovereignty in the history of Pakistan.

He emphasized that our brave armed forces remain vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard the country’s borders.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the services of the martyrs and veterans of September 6, 1965, can never be forgotten.

He hailed the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives on every front for national defense as a source of national pride.

The Governor highlighted that today, enemies of the country are attempting, though unsuccessfully, to undermine national peace and stability under the guise of rogue elements.

Kundi assured that the entire nation stands as a steel wall alongside the armed forces against terrorism.

He affirmed that the nation remains united with the security forces in safeguarding the country’s defense and stability.

Expressing gratitude, Governor Kundi said that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands and no one will be succeeded in their nefarious designs to weak this country.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Faisal Karim Kundi September All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

3 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

4 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

23 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

24 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan