Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Murtaza Bhutto On Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday paid rich tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his death anniversary, describing him as a symbol of bravery, courage, and resilience.

He said that Mir Murtaza Bhutto dedicated his entire life to resisting dictatorship and safeguarding democratic values.

“Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was martyred under a conspiracy aimed at weakening the government of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and ending the Bhutto family’s political struggle. However, history has proven that the sacrifices and steadfastness of the Bhutto family remain alive in the hearts of the people,” he remarked.

The Governor emphasized that Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s sacrifice is an unforgettable chapter in Pakistan’s history, one that will continue to remind future generations of the struggle for strengthening democracy.

He further said that the Bhutto family has always rendered unparalleled sacrifices for democracy without ever stepping back, adding that for the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party, Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s struggle stands as a shining example and his commitment to the people will always be remembered.

