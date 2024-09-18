Governor Kundi pays tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday issued a heartfelt message commemorating the anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

He emphasized that Murtaza Bhutto's contributions to democracy are unforgettable and highlighted his pivotal role in the struggle against authoritarianism.

In his statement, Governor Kundi remarked, "Mir Murtaza Bhutto was a guiding light in the fight for democracy. His unwavering commitment to democratic ideals continues to inspire us today."

He further said that democratic forces acknowledge and honor the sacrifices made by Murtaza Bhutto in the pursuit of a just society.

Kundi’s tribute reflects the ongoing recognition of Bhutto's legacy among those who champion democracy in Pakistan.