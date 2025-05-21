Governor Kundi, PHF President Discuss Revival Of Hockey In Pakistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by PHF Director of Administration and Coordination, Lieutenant Colonel Nasir.
During the meeting, the PHF President briefed the Governor on the federation’s ongoing activities, objectives and efforts to restore Pakistan’s prominence in international hockey.
Governor Kundi appreciated the federation's commitment and emphasized the importance of reviving Pakistan’s national sport.
He said that Pakistan has a glorious history in hockey and every possible step will be taken to restore its former glory.
Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s significant contribution to the sport, especially the district of Bannu, the Governor said that this underdeveloped region has produced seven Presidential Award-winning hockey players who have brought international recognition to Pakistan.
“These athletes are a source of pride not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire nation,” he said.
Governor Kundi stressed the need for talent hunt programs, coaching camps, and modern facilities at the district level to revive hockey in the province. He also called for a collaborative strategy involving all relevant institutions.
Both parties agreed to continue mutual cooperation for the promotion of hockey, welfare of players, and to further strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s role in national hockey development.
As a token of appreciation, the PHF President and the Governor exchanged commemorative souvenirs.
