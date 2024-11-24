Governor Kundi Pledges Ending Violence Against Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has vowed his commitment to ending violence against women, calling it a matter of not only human rights but of national progress.
He said this in a special message on the International Day for the 'elimination of violence against women' here on Sunday.
He emphasized that societies and nations move forward when women are empowered and allowed to thrive in all areas of life.
Governor Kundi said that the elimination of violence against women is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental necessity for the development of any society.
He acknowledged that true progress is achieved when women are treated as equal participants in economic, political, and social spheres.
In his message, the Governor highlighted that the silence around violence must be broken and that the systemic norms which perpetuate such abuse need to be challenged.
He stressed that this day serves as a powerful reminder that it is the collective duty of every individual, community, and institution to protect women from violence and discrimination.
Governor Kundi also called for the empowerment of women survivors, ensuring they have access to justice, resources, and the support necessary to rebuild their lives.
He emphasized that nations thrive when women are given the opportunity to contribute fully to their families, communities, and nations.
The Governor concluded by urging all to take immediate and meaningful action to end violence against women and build a future where every woman can live with safety, dignity, and respect.
