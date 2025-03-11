Governor Kundi pledges support for Pakistan’s representation at Global Synthetic Biology Competition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with students from iGEM BMI, Pakistan’s only national team participating in the prestigious International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition, along with Hassnain Bokhari from the iGEM Foundation and pledged to fully support.

The meeting highlighted the team’s efforts in addressing critical environmental issues such as climate change and drought through innovative applications of synthetic biology, including engineered plants and microbes.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi commended the students for their dedication to scientific research and innovation, recognizing their work as a significant contribution to Pakistan’s presence in the global scientific community.

He congratulated the team on their achievements and assured them of the government’s support in their journey to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

“This is a moment of pride for Pakistan, as after six years, our country is once again participating in this prestigious global competition.

I fully support these young scientists and innovators who are striving to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The government will provide all possible assistance to ensure that our talented youth can showcase their abilities on a global platform,” said Governor Kundi.

The International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition is the world’s largest synthetic biology event. Originally founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2003.

iGEM brings together over 400 teams from 50 countries each year to design and develop engineered biological systems that address real-world problems.

The competition fosters innovation and collaboration, providing young scientists an opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge advancements in synthetic biology.

