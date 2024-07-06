Governor Kundi pledges to advocate for rights against imposition of taxes on Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday vowed to consistently represent the rights of public and the province in opposition to the decision to impose taxes on Malakand Division.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and members of the local government at the residence of former MNA Dr. Haider Ali in Khwazakhela, Swat.

He emphasized the need for political parties to make decisions with confidence to eliminate lawlessness.

Governor Kundi criticized the current political atmosphere, stating that the same party that had guaranteed peace for armed groups today questions their settlement in the province.

He further underscored that accountability should start with the party that made promises of population increase and ignored the province's welfare.

Former provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former Federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former MNA Swat and PPP leader Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the gathering.

The Governor said that the KP government weeping over an empty treasury after plundering for ten years. He added that under the NFC Award, FATA was to receive one hundred billion annually, which was not received.

He said that PPP opposed imposition of taxes on FATA and PATA.

He said that work will start on Chakdara-Chitral road soon.

He said that the Governor House is open for all and he will share their problems with center.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also visited the residence of Malik Akram Khan Divisional President PPP Malakand and met with different delegations.