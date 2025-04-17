Open Menu

Governor Kundi Praises Forces After Operation Against Militants In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday praised the security forces for killing four militants during an operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday praised the security forces for killing four militants during an operation in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to the security personnel for their successful action and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of soldier Basit Siddiqui during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and strength for his bereaved family.

Extending his heartfelt condolences, the Governor said, "The martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country and nation are our pride."

He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Governor Kundi also hailed the security forces’ unwavering commitment to completely eliminating terrorism, calling their resolve "highly commendable."

Recent Stories

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

3 minutes ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

11 minutes ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

3 minutes ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

4 minutes ago
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of securi ..

Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat ..

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres

29 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, ..

PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,

26 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses

Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses

26 minutes ago
 4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citize ..

4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan