Open Menu

Governor Kundi Praises Forces For Effective Strategy In Thwarting Militants Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Governor Kundi praises forces for effective strategy in thwarting militants attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday praised the security forces for their effective strategy in thwarting an attempted incursion by terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border, resulting in the death of five militants.

He expressed deep respect for the three security personnel who laid down their lives in defense of the nation.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved, praying for the departed souls in eternal peace.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi saluted the bravery and courage of the security forces tasked with protecting the national borders.

He commended their spirit and high morale in ensuring peace and combating insurgent threats, acknowledging their significant role in maintaining stability and security in the region.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Border

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan