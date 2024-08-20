Governor Kundi praises forces for effective strategy in thwarting militants attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday praised the security forces for their effective strategy in thwarting an attempted incursion by terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border, resulting in the death of five militants.

He expressed deep respect for the three security personnel who laid down their lives in defense of the nation.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved, praying for the departed souls in eternal peace.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi saluted the bravery and courage of the security forces tasked with protecting the national borders.

He commended their spirit and high morale in ensuring peace and combating insurgent threats, acknowledging their significant role in maintaining stability and security in the region.

