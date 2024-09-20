Governor Kundi Praises Security Forces To Thwart Terrorist Attack In Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday praised the security forces to thwart terrorists attack and killed 12 militants in North and South Waziristan.
In a remarkable operation, security forces successfully repelled an attempted terrorist attack in the Spin Wam and Ladha areas of South Waziristan and North Waziristan areas, said Governor Kundi.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the security forces for their strategic dedication. He expressed deep condolences for the six soldiers who lost their lives in the operation, honoring their ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the nation.
Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls in eternal peace.
He commended the bravery and courage of the security forces tasked with safeguarding the country’s borders.Highlighting the commendable spirit and morale of the security forces in the pursuit of peace and the eradication of terrorism, Governor Kundi said their courage and determination are truly commendable.
Recent Stories
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University hosts art exhibition26 seconds ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Wah34 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output36 seconds ago
-
Tourism deptt earns over Rs 97mln from rental properties: KP Adviser43 seconds ago
-
VC Federal Urdu University visits health camp48 seconds ago
-
IHC orders investigation into illegal arrest of 3 citizens21 minutes ago
-
Journalists in Press Gallery play pivotal role in disseminating NA proceedings: Speaker21 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects PTI leader's plea for protective bail41 minutes ago
-
CPWD organises wedding ceremony of two couples41 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on PTI founder's bail petition41 minutes ago
-
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutions. Provincial Minis ..50 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP, CIA team Mirpurkhas, SHO Sindhri suspended over allegations of extrajudicial killing, PA i ..51 minutes ago