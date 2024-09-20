Open Menu

Governor Kundi Praises Security Forces To Thwart Terrorist Attack In Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Governor Kundi praises security forces to thwart terrorist attack in Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday praised the security forces to thwart terrorists attack and killed 12 militants in North and South Waziristan.

In a remarkable operation, security forces successfully repelled an attempted terrorist attack in the Spin Wam and Ladha areas of South Waziristan and North Waziristan areas, said Governor Kundi.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the security forces for their strategic dedication. He expressed deep condolences for the six soldiers who lost their lives in the operation, honoring their ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the nation.

Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls in eternal peace.

He commended the bravery and courage of the security forces tasked with safeguarding the country’s borders.Highlighting the commendable spirit and morale of the security forces in the pursuit of peace and the eradication of terrorism, Governor Kundi said their courage and determination are truly commendable.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist North Waziristan South Waziristan Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

50 minutes ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

3 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

5 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

5 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

12 hours ago
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

14 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 day ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan