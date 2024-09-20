Governor Kundi praises security forces to thwart terrorist attack in Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday praised the security forces to thwart terrorists attack and killed 12 militants in North and South Waziristan.

In a remarkable operation, security forces successfully repelled an attempted terrorist attack in the Spin Wam and Ladha areas of South Waziristan and North Waziristan areas, said Governor Kundi.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the security forces for their strategic dedication. He expressed deep condolences for the six soldiers who lost their lives in the operation, honoring their ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the nation.

Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls in eternal peace.

He commended the bravery and courage of the security forces tasked with safeguarding the country’s borders.Highlighting the commendable spirit and morale of the security forces in the pursuit of peace and the eradication of terrorism, Governor Kundi said their courage and determination are truly commendable.