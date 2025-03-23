Governor Kundi presents Civil Awards to seven heroes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at the Governor's House Peshawar on Sunday to mark Pakistan Day, where seven individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were honored with prestigious civil awards.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, conferred Presidential Civil Awards on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Governor presented the Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) to four individuals for their extraordinary courage, and the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) to three individuals for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

Among the recipients, Saeed Khan (posthumously) was awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in recognition of his bravery, Sahib Khan was also honored with the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his courageous acts. The Governor further awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat posthumously to Major Mahmood Jan and Samiullah Khan for their bravery and sacrifices in the line of duty.

In addition to these awards, Dr. Akifullah Khan was honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services in the field of medicine. Arshad Aziz Malik received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to journalism, while Bakhtiar Ahmed Khattak was recognized for his remarkable work in the field of music.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including Air Vice Marshal, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) Taimur Iqbal and Secretary of the Administration Department, Shahid Sohail, as well as the family members and relatives of the award recipients.

The event celebrated the contributions and sacrifices made by individuals in various sectors, highlighting their commitment to the nation and its progress.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation.

He described March 23 as a "bright chapter" in Pakistan’s history, a day that marks the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of the Islamic State of Pakistan.

In his message, Governor Kundi emphasized the significance of Pakistan Day, saying, "March 23 is a day that reminds us of our commitment to safeguarding our freedom. The Lahore Resolution of 1940 established Pakistan, a moment that continues to shape our national identity."

He also reflected on the importance of unity and national cohesion, asserting that Pakistan Day is a reminder to "value our freedom" and reaffirm the nation's dedication to progress, peace, and prosperity. "We must channel our collective energies toward the development, peace, and prosperity of our country," he added.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation, including the ongoing threat of terrorism, Kundi urged citizens to maintain hope, courage, and a spirit of sacrifice. "To overcome the challenges facing our nation, we must keep alive the spirit of hope, bravery, and sacrifice," he said.

Governor Kundi also paid tribute to the nation's great leaders and martyrs, stating, "On Pakistan Day, we honor the sacrifices of our great leaders and the countless martyrs who gave their lives for our beloved country."

He highlighted the persistent challenges posed by terrorism, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but reassured the nation that through collaboration with law enforcement agencies, Pakistan would overcome these adversities. "Together, with the state institutions, we will defeat the enemies of the nation," Kundi said.

Finally, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called for unity in working toward a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. "We must work together for lasting peace and the overall development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country," he concluded.

Later, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal discussed professional matters related to the Pakistan Air Force. Governor Kundi praised the Air Force’s vital role and expertise in defending the country’s air borders.