Governor Kundi promises to address Mohmand Tribe issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday assured Mohmand Political Alliance that he would raise the issues before concerning departments such as Nadra, passport services, Wapda, and Mohmand Dam with the Federal government.

The Governor said this in a meeting with the delegation from the Mohmand Political Alliance, led by Malik Jangriz Khan, here at Governor House.

The delegation included leaders from various political parties affiliated with the Mohmand district.

They briefed the Governor about the issues facing the Mohmand tribe, including problems related to electricity, water, communications, and other sectors.

The delegation also commended Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for organizing an All Parties Conference and forming political and technical committees to raise the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts. They particularly appreciated the decision to include the Mohmand tribe in these committees.

In response, Governor Kundi emphasized that the Governor's House would act as a lawyer for all the provinces in advocating their issues with the federal authorities.

He also assured the delegation that they could submit their concerns in writing, and he would ensure positive progress.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the frustration expressed by the delegation, recognizing that the provincial government had failed to properly utilize the funds received from the federal government following the merger of FATA and the NFC Award.

He highlighted the mismanagement of these funds, the lack of resources for police, and the failure to allocate funds for the merged districts, which has led to growing discontent among the tribal communities regarding the merger.

Governor Kundi further praised the Mohmand Political Alliance for setting an example in the province by putting aside political differences for the greater regional interest.

He stressed the need for a similar approach across the province to address broader issues related to the rights of all districts.

He assured the delegation that he would work to ensure they have access to relevant high-ranking officials in the federal government.

Meanwhile, a certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Governor House for students of the Enlighten school System and Training Center led by .

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi awarded certificates to both male and female students in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Special persons who completed skill development training at the institution, as well as teachers who showed exceptional performance, were also presented with certificates.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Zobia Amir, Vice President of the Women Chamber of Commerce, officials from the NAVTTC, as well as teachers and students.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the students who received certificates and emphasized the importance of skill development for youth in the current circumstances.

He said that trained youth have better job prospects both within the country and abroad.

The Governor also highlighted that the federal government has allocated a significant budget for skill development programs across various sectors to equip young people with necessary competencies.

He further reiterated the need for more skill development training to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for future employment opportunities.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi handed over the medicine sent by the Balochistan government for the victims in Kurram Districtt to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for the merged districts.

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for Merged Districts, Imran Wazir, received the medicines from Governor Kundi at the Governor House.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society will distribute the medicines among the affected people in Kurram District.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the provincial government for their timely assistance.

He praised the people and government of Balochistan for their humanitarian gesture and solidarity with the people of Kurram.

Governor Kundi further said that this gesture of the Balochistan government and its people is a shining example of love and brotherhood between the provinces.

He thanked the Balochistan government for their continued support and compassion toward the victims of Kurram District.

