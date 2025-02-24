Open Menu

Governor Kundi Proposes To Restore Islamabad Airport As Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Governor Kundi proposes to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has formally proposed to Federal government to rename the New Islamabad International Airport as Benazir Bhutto International Airport, honoring the late former prime minister.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister on Monday, Governor Kundi emphasized that the old Islamabad airport was originally named Benazir Bhutto International Airport on June 21, 2008, following her assassination in December 2007. However, in April 2018, the Aviation Division renamed the newly constructed airport as New Islamabad International Airport, removing Bhutto’s name.

Kundi said that naming major airports after national leaders is a global tradition, citing examples such as Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, and Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi, Sheikh Zayed International Airport Rahim Yar Khan, Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport Sukker and others.

He further stated that restoring the name would recognize Bhutto’s contributions and sacrifice for Pakistan’s democracy. The old Islamabad airport has now been converted into a Technology Park, it is even more significant to revive the original name for the current international airport, he added.

APP/ash

