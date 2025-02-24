Open Menu

Governor Kundi Proposes To Restore Islamabad Airport As Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Governor Kundi proposes to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has formally proposed to Federal government to rename the New Islamabad International Airport as Benazir Bhutto International Airport, honoring the late former prime minister.

In a separate letter addressed to the president and prime minister on Monday, Governor Kundi emphasized that the old Islamabad airport was originally named Benazir Bhutto International Airport on June 21, 2008, following her assassination in December 2007. However, in April 2018, the Aviation Division renamed the newly constructed airport as New Islamabad International Airport, removing Bhutto’s name.

Kundi said that naming major airports after national leaders is a global tradition, citing examples such as Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, and Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi, Sheikh Zayed International Airport Rahim Yar Khan, Begum Nusrat Bhutto International Airport Sukker and others.

He further stated that restoring the name would recognize Bhutto’s contributions and sacrifice for Pakistan’s democracy. The old Islamabad airport has now been converted into a Technology Park, it is even more significant to revive the original name for the current international airport, he added.

APP/ash

Recent Stories

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

30 minutes ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

33 minutes ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

33 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

1 hour ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

2 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

2 hours ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

2 hours ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan