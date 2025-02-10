Open Menu

Governor Kundi Rejects "KP Employee Service Removal Bill 2025"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday rejected the controversial "KP Employee Service Removal Bill 2025" recently passed by the Provincial Assembly, regarding the employees appointed in caretaker government, citing concerns regarding the violation of fundamental rights and legal principles.

In his objection to the bill, the Governor referenced decisions from the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court.

Governor Kundi called for amendments to the bill, asserting that it contravenes the constitutional right to a fair appeal, as outlined in Article 10A of the Constitution.

He emphasized that the law's provisions, which deny employees the right to appeal, are a violation of basic human rights.

The Governor also expressed concerns about the retroactive nature of the bill, which seeks to annul legal appointments made in the past.

He warned that such actions would be unconstitutional and further advised that the provincial government reconsider the bill to avoid potential judicial challenges.

The Governor highlighted that not only employees but also the officials responsible for illegal appointments must be held accountable.

He recommended taking action against those who made unauthorized recruitments and ensuring that employees recruited with the permission of the Election Commission are excluded from the law’s scope.

In conclusion, Governor Faisal Kundi urged the provincial government to amend the bill to ensure transparency and justice, and to avoid potential legal hurdles in the future.

