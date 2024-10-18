Open Menu

Governor Kundi Remembers Oct 18 Karsaz Tragedy; Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday remembered the tragic Karsaz incident and paid tribute to the martyrs.

In a condolence message, the Governor termed the incident as one of the most tragic events in Pakistan's history that claimed the lives of at least 180 deaths and 500 injuries.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and emphasized that October 18, 2007, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave individuals in the struggle for democracy.

Governor Kundi highlighted that this event symbolizes the sacrifices made for democracy and reminds us of the necessity for national unity in combating terrorism and extremism.

He recalled how, on that day, people from all walks of life, women, children, and the elderly gathered at Karachi Airport to welcome their leader, a moment that was met with hostility from enemies of democracy, turning joy into mourning for the nation.

Reaffirming his commitment to the promotion of democratic values, justice, and peace, Kundi expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs, assuring them that the nation would never forget their sacrifices.

He urged collective efforts to fulfill their mission and uphold the principles they fought for.

It's worth mentioning here that the Karsaz bombing attack occurred on October 18, 2007 in Karachi.

It was an attack on a motorcade carrying former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The bombing occurred two months before she was assassinated.

Most of the dead were members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

