Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory in operation Bunyan Marsoos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, issued a special message on the occasion of "Youm-e-Tashakur", marking Pakistan’s historic victory in the battle for truth Operation Bunyan Marsoos against Indian aggression.

In his message issued on Thursday, Governor Kundi said the entire nation is thankful to Almighty Allah for granting success in this critical operation, which served as a powerful response to Indian hostilities.

"Today, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the rest of the nation, salute the courage, skill, and bravery of our armed forces in the face of Indian aggression," he said.

The Governor praised the unity, patience, and resilience of the public, highlighting that the collective strength of the people stands as a pillar behind the country's armed forces.

"The nation has proven once again that it will not tolerate any threat to the sovereignty of Pakistan," he affirmed.

Paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland, Governor Kundi said their sacrifices are a guiding light for the nation.

He reiterated the resolve that the people of Pakistan are always ready to make any sacrifice for the dignity, security, and progress of their country.

"This day not only honors the sacrifices of our armed forces but also stands as a testament to national unity, patriotism, and the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people," the Governor concluded.