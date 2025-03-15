Governor Kundi Salutes Sacrifices Of Security Forces In Fight Against Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating nine terrorists in operations conducted in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts.
In a statement, Governor Kundi also paid tribute to the two security personnel who were martyred during the operations.
Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, he prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.
He reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the security forces in their fight against terrorism, saying that the entire country stands united in eradicating this menace.
"We salute the sacrifices of our martyrs for the security and sovereignty of the nation," he added.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secy Information, PIO extend felicitation to APNS newly elected office bearers3 minutes ago
-
7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
DC visits GBPH to inspect on-going academic activities3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters,13 one-wheeling youth3 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawab Shah13 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise hospital visit, orders improvements13 minutes ago
-
Body of young woman kidnapped on March 12 found floating in river13 minutes ago
-
Attock admin pledges to implement national action plan13 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot13 minutes ago
-
AJK honors legacy of Ex-President K.H. Khursheed on 37th death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Solar Energy Project, 100 Families Receive Solar Home Kits in Sanghar23 minutes ago