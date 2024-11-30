Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited Mufti Mahmood Markaz here on Saturday to extend invitation to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for All Parties Conference scheduled for December 5, at the Governor House regarding law and order situation and rights of the province with Federal government.

During the visit, he met with JUIF's Provincial General Secretary Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwish, Provincial Spokesman Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, and other party officials.

The discussions focused on the ongoing issues faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the merged tribal and southern districts, and the dire situation in Kurram.

They also addressed concerns over the misuse of funds provided by the federal government to the provincial authorities, which has exacerbated the province's difficulties.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of political unity in the province, saying that cooperation among political parties is crucial for securing the province’s rights and addressing its challenges.

The Jirga will be in Kohat on December 1, and the All-Party Conference on December 5 are expected to bring together political leaders to discuss and devise strategies for resolving these pressing issues.

